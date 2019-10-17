Watch Lindsie Chrisley Appear on Dr. Phil to Talk Family Drama

Lindsie Chrisley is addressing allegations in a lawsuit filed by dad Todd Chrisley against Director of the Georgia Department of Revenue’s Office of Special Investigation Joshua Waite, in which he accused the tax official investigating the now-settled tax evasion charges against of having a relationship with estranged daughter that was designed to skew the state’s case against him.

In Thursday’s episode of Dr. Phil, the Chrisley Knows Best daughter denies having had any kind of relationship with Waites, recounting an altercation with her father at the start of his state and federal tax evasion troubles in which she claimed her dad interrogated her on her communication with Waites, threatening her with “incriminating evidence” including nude photos and a sex tape of her with The Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes. (Todd has since denied Lindsie’s extortion claims).

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I said, ‘No, that’s not the truth,’” she told Dr. Phil of the conversation with her father about Waites. “I said, ‘But while we’re on the topic of lies, let’s talk about the social media stuff that I’ve endured over the past two years from you and your two minion children. And that’s when I got the warning that Chase had incriminating evidence against me, nude photos, and had obtained this tape for $5,000. At that point, the conversation was over for me, and my attorney advised me to file the police report.”

Lindsie did file a police report alleging the details she discussed on Dr. Phil, and Todd and Julie Chrisley eventually settled their $2 million tax evasion case in Georgia for just $77,000, although they are still facing serious prison time on federal tax evasion charges.

Lindsie’s lawyer, Musa M. Ghanayem, told Entertainment Tonight after the Dr. Phil segment aired, “Once again, Lindsie is so grateful for all of your support during this very difficult time for her. Despite the fact that Lindsie has nothing to do with Mr. and Mrs. Chrisley’s civil and criminal tax matters, it seems they have made her the main focus of their attention in order to distract from their own wrongdoing.”

“As you can see from the episode of Dr. Phil which airs today, we have known about the allegations in the Chrisleys’ lawsuit for some time now, and they come as no surprise,” the statement continued. “We were aware that somehow, Lindsie, who has repeatedly denied any knowledge of her father’s crimes, would once again be dragged back into this unfortunate situation. We wish that Todd and Julie would focus on their upcoming federal criminal trial rather than using their daughter to deflect attention away from their sad situation.”

Photo credit: YouTube/Dr. Phil