Watch Jenelle Evans’ Road Road Rage Incident

Teen Mom 2 viewers were shocked Monday when the MTV series finally aired the footage of Jenelle Evans pulling a gun on another driver during a road rage incident.

The footage, reposted by Entertainment Tonight Canada after being shown on Monday’s all-new episode, shows how some minor tailgating nearly turned into a deadly situation. Watch it all play out below.

The video shows Evans and her 8-year-old son on their way to get ice cream when another driver tailgating the mother-son duo cut them off and slammed on the breaks to the point where she claims she nearly was run off the road.

Calling the police, Evans decides to follow the driver to his house and take pictures of his residence. Confronted by the man as she did so, the two began to spar verbally before Evans pulled a gun from the center console of her car and pointed it at the man. Then, trying to leave the situation, Evans hit his mailbox before he hit the front of her car with his truck while trying to block her in.

It’s then that Evans calls husband David Eason to tell him what has been happening, and the fired MTV cast member admonishes her for getting the two into such a dangerous situation.

“You don’t follow a grown man to his f—ing house,” Eason said before she hung up on him, annoyed.

Evans and the other driver eventually disengaged before things got more serious, and the MTV personality broke down while talking on the phone with her mom Barbara.

Apparently driving in a way that caugh the police’s attention, Evans ended up getting pulled over, sobbing while explaining the situation to the police. While Jace sat alone in the car, he called Barbara back to explain what had happened.

“He slammed into us,” Jace said. “And then mommy just points a gun at the guy and then he said ‘you better not f—ing shoot.’”

The footage has since had fans calling for Evans’ firing, and Jace’s father Nathan Griffith has said he will use the video to push for greater custody of his son.

A source close to co-star Kailyn Lowry told Radar in May, when the incident was first reported, said that Lowry and her podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley felt that Evans’ behavior should be grounds for firing.

“Kail and Lindsie both feel like Jenelle should be fired from Teen Mom 2 immediately. The ladies just think that no one should be able to go slinging guns, around especially with children in the car,” the source said. “She thinks that this is just so wrong on so many levels, and MTV should be forced to get rid of her!”

Evans is reportedly still negotiating her terms for the next season of Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV