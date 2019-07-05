Watch ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman’s Full Hawaiian Memorial Service

Family, friends and admirers of Beth Chapman paid their respects to the Dog the Bounty Hunter star on Saturday in a beachside service. Now, video of the emotional occasion has surfaced online so fans across the globe have seen how the Chapman family sent off their matriarch. As the below footage shows, it was an simple, beautiful Hawaiian affair.

Video shows countless supporters and friends on the beach as some paddle out into the ocean in Chapman’s memory.

As TMZ notes, Chapman, who was the wife of Duane “Dog” Chapman, laid out exactly what the memorial service should entail, and it appears her loved ones pulled it off.

“She said please Hawaiian style… please do this right,” Duane said during the memorial. “She loved Hawaii and she loved people. The people mostly she loved.”

As a press release before the event noted, Chapman has a special place in her heart for Hawaii.

“Cecily and Lyssa Chapman invite the public to join the Chapman ʻOhana (family) for a gathering to honor Beth Chapmanʻs life,” the release said. “Beth had two homes – Hawai’i and Colorado. ‘I love Hawai’i the most,’ she said, so she will be sent off in true Hawaiian style, with aloha.”

After the service, Chapman and Duane’s daughter Bonnie thanked the masses who celebrated her mother’s life, which she described as an “emotional ride.”

“Thank you everyone who came today,” Bonnie wrote. “She’d love the ceremony and the flowers everyone brought. Thank you for joining us on this emotional ride.

Chapman’s death was first revealed by her husband early Wednesday morning. As he put it, she decided to “hike the stairway to heaven” after a battle with cancer.

It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019

Numerous friends and fans have sent their condolences to the Chapman family since the news broke. Supporters on the U.S. mainland will be able to pay tribute to Chapman in a Colorado memorial, which will be detailed at a later date.