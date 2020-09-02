Watch David Blaine's 'Ascension' Stream: Illusionist to Fly 18,000 Feet Using Balloons

David Blaine is putting his own spin on the Pixar film Up, attaching himself to 52 helium-filled balloons to take flight over the desert in Page, Ariz. Wednesday in a stunt streamed exclusively on YouTube, which funded David Blaine Ascension. You can watch the experience live and after the fact on the video platform here.

The magician will narrate the experience, which began at 5:55 a.m. PT on Sept. 2 from high above the earth as he ascends 18,000 feet into the sky for about an hour and a half, with the flight and landing expected to last about an hour, he told Variety before taking flight. While Blaine told the outlet he had originally wanted to stage Ascension above his hometown of New York City on Aug. 31, the wind conditions and overall safety concerns caused his team of aviation experts to move the stunt to the desert about 130 miles north of Flagstaff.

"Arizona is one of the best locations for ballooning. It allows for pretty optimal conditions," he said. "New York would be spectacle, which is not what we want right now," but the view of Arizona also "would be spectacular," he added, making it clear he would still love to take his ballooning to the Big Apple one day.

While using helium balloons in aviation isn't unprecedented, this is the first "cluster ballooning" stunt to be broadcast from the aeronaut’s perspective. Blaine explained the difficulty he anticipated during the stunt was with the landing, as he won't have experience with the desert terrain after the last-minute location change.

