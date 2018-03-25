VH1 Personality Mistaken for Kim Kardashian at NYC Party

News broke in 2015 that transgender makeup artist Thalia Almodovar spent over $100,000 transforming her body to resemble Kim Kardashian, and based on a new report, all that money is paying off.

Page Six reports Almodovar was confused by security at the Mr. Jones lounge Soho, New York City this week for the reality and social media star.

According to a source at the bar, “the lounge was packed. They thought she was Kim.”

Almodovar was there celebrating the Bella New York magazine party for Jillian Michaels, who will be on the cover of the April issue.

“Security grabbed her from the entrance and sat her in Jillian’s booth and brought her a bottle of Cristal,” the source said. “Everyone was asking to take her picture. It was overwhelming, to the point that she left after 30 minutes.”

Almodovar isn’t the only person to have coughed up boatloads of cash to look like one of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians cast members. Back in February it was reported that transgender model Kyleigh Potts spent $75,000 to look like Kardashian’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

That procedure wound up requiring over 40 surgeries, including lip surgery, breast augmentation from A-cups to 34DDDs, a chin implant and a nose procedure.

“I have spent the last four years perfecting my transition into the beautiful woman I always knew I was,” Potts said in an interview with The Daily Mail. “Kylie Jenner has always been my ultimate goal and inspiration, I feel like I have always emulated her and like her I didn’t start out beautiful, I built myself beautiful.”

However, Potts willingly chose to keep the male genitalia she was born with.

“Unlike most transgender women, I am proud of the fact that I have male genitalia, I never wish to change them,” Potts said. “My doctors tailor my hormones so there is a high-enough testosterone level to allow me to still use my male genitalia during sex,” Potts told the Mail. “I have no plans to remove them, there are too many constraints on gender where people believe they have to choose male or female. I’m happy how I am and will not be put into a box, I feel comfortable having a penis and 34DDD breasts.”

As for the real-life Kardashian, the reality personality was in Washington D.C. on Saturday along with her family participating in the March for Our Lives rally promoting gun control.

“So ready to March today!” Kardashian wrote in a post. “Landed in D.C. [with] North [and] Kanye. We stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence [and] students who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at #MarchForOurLives around the country.”

Photo: Instagram/@dashingthalia