‘Very Cavallari’ Star Kristin Cavallari Marks Third Anniversary of Brother’s Death With Emotional Post

Kristin Cavallari paid tribute to her late brother, Michael, on the third anniversary of his sudden death. The Very Cavallari star took to social media to memorialize her brother, who died after a car accident in 2015.

She shared a throwback black-and-white Instagram photo of the two of them.

“Home from a busy morning and thinking of my brother. Today is the 3 year anniversary of his passing and I think this year is one of the hardest- as it’s real now. He’s not coming back and the shock is finally gone,” Cavallariwrote. “Today and every single day, Mikey, we miss you.”

The post garnered thousands of empathetic comments from her 3 million followers.

“His soul is still with you, I truly believe that,” one Instagram user wrote.

“This has got to be one of the hardest things to endure. I’m so sorry for your loss,” another said.

“Sending prayers and love,” wrote another.

Michael Cavallari was found dead at age 30 in Grand City, Utah in December 2015, nearly two weeks after he went missing. His cause of death was hypothermia after a car crash. It was ruled an accident.

Cavallari, 31, has opened up about losing her brother in the past. On the second anniversary of his death last year, she shared another tribute on social media.

“This past week has been hard- it’s the 2nd anniversary of losing my brother and even though the date we go with is the 27th, for me it will always be the Saturday after thanksgiving (we will never truly know the exact date even though we have a pretty good idea),” the former Laguna Beach alum wrote.

She continued, “We lost him completely unexpectedly and it’s been a rough road for me and my family. I’ve had some incredible signs from him though- which give me a lot of peace- including one today. We love and miss you everyday Mikey.”

She told Us Weekly in 2016 that she found strength in her children to carry on.

“You can’t just stay in bed and feel sorry for yourself. You gotta get up,” she said at the time. “You have other lives you have to take care of. You have to put food on the table and get them dressed and off to school and everything. So yeah, you can’t just feel sorry for yourself.”

In March 2018, she told Us Weekly that she learned from her brother’s passing to be present as a mother. “It made me realize how important it is to really be present, especially with my family, with my kids,” she said of 6-year-old Camden, 4-year-old Jaxon and 3-year-old Saylor, who she shares with husband Jay Cutler. “You never know what is going to happen. So I’ve just tried to live in the moment.”