‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Stassi Schroeder Apologizes for Bashing #MeToo Campaign

Vanderpump Rules cast member Stassi Schroeder is walking back comments she made about sexual assault and the #MeToo campaign after being dropped by several advertisers.

During an episode of her Straight Up With Stassi podcast, the reality star criticized the social media campaign, which is intended to raise awareness about sexual harassment and assault in an episode titled, “Are We On A Male Witch Hunt?”

After receiving backlash for her comments, the episode was deleted, but Rent the Runway and Simple Contacts had already cut ties with Schroeder and her podcast over what she said.

Saturday, she took to Twitter to apologize via the notes app.

“My podcast is an outlet for me to share my unfiltered opinion with my listeners,” Schroeder wrote. “But on my latest episode I crossed a line. It was irresponsible for me to make generalized statements about a very serious topic, such as sexual harassment, as it is not my place to speak about anyone else’s experiences. I apologize. I will continue to speak my mind on my podcast, but will put more thought behind my dialogue moving forward.”

These 24 hours have been sobering: I want to share your stories on my podcast: on either side, being accused of something you didn’t do or being victimized & left helpless. Let’s discuss it all. Stassi@juststassi.com — Stassi Schroeder (@stassi) November 26, 2017

“These 24 hours have been sobering: I want to share your stories on my podcast: on either side, being accused of something you didn’t do or being victimized & left helpless,” she continued.

It’s unclear if her sponsors will return after her apology, as both Rent the Runway and Simple Contacts issued strong statements condemning her original comments.

In a statement, Rent the Runway had said they were “shocked” by the reality cast member’s remarks, saying, “It goes against everything RTR stands for as a company and has publicly advocated. Our 1st ads were slated to run on Mon. but effective immediately we’ve terminated our relationship with her podcast.”

Simple Contacts said in their statement, “Women are harassed in and out of the workplace and to suggest that the #metoo campaign is made up of attention seekers belittles the pain and suffering so many women experience on a regular basis.”