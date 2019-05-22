‘Vanderpump Rules’: Stassi Schroder Reveals Why She Quit Taking Adderall

During the third and final part of the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion on Monday night, series star Stassi Schroeder revealed that she has stopped taking Adderall, explaining that she made the decision after watching herself on the Bravo series.

Schroeder’s boyfriend, Beau Clark, was discussing Schroeder’s party persona, which they refer to as the “dark passenger,” and the couple’s huge fight in Mexico.

“I think with Adderall, alcohol, her exes,” he told host Andy Cohen, discussing what made Schroeder “go crazy.”

“It was just over and over and over again the dark passenger would come out,” he said. “I think it’s old stuff and her insecurities combined together with alcohol that just comes out, and she just needs to trust in herself and trust in us. But I don’t think it’s some deep thing that it’s her persona. It’s not Stassi.”

“I want to figure out what it is that’s making me like this,” Schroeder added. “And I hurt my friends, I hurt him, I hurt myself, and that was a moment where I was like — and I didn’t want to like full-on come out and say this, but I’m not gonna take Adderall again. Like, I’m not gonna do that.”

“So, would you say you’ve stopped taken it or are you taking it less?” Cohen queried.

“No, I’ve stopped taking it,” Schroeder responded.

“I was like, done,” Clark said, and when Cohen asked if Schroeder’s behavior had changed the pair answered, “Yes.”

During the reunion, Schroeder also addressed her relationship with her mom, Dayna, who had told her daughter not to be herself with Clark so she wouldn’t mess up her relationship.

“It really sticks with you where I’m thinking that I have something totally wrong with me, like why is my mom saying don’t be yourself?” Schroeder told Cohen. “That’s the worst advice.”

“We didn’t speak for like eight months,” the 30-year-old added. “And it was only until this past weekend that I went to my sister’s bridal shower. We finally talked, and she apologized for everything and took responsibility and ownership for everything, and we both cried, and it was awesome, and I’m really happy about it because I’ve really missed my mom. So that was really, really nice.”

After Dayna’s remarks to her daughter aired on Vanderpump Rules this season, she used Instagram to issue a public apology.

“Nastassia knows how much I love her and how I think she is the most confident, smart, witty, kind hearted loving girl. I am so proud of her and all of her accomplishments! I do however, have to step back and tell myself that people that don’t know me or us, don’t get to see our rapport together. We are funny and sarcastic, dramatic, silly, obnoxious and always teasing or taking digs at each other,” she wrote. “But ya’ll have no idea how loving and close of a family we are. Including Beau and the girls and their wonderful mothers. I’m very sorry if I offended anyone in our group that day. ALCOHOL + MEDICATION (just say No).”

