‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Reveals She Overcame Cancer in 2018

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is “in the clear” now after revealing she had cancer removed in 2018.

On New Year’s Eve, the 33-year-old reality star highlighted some of her most memorable experiences throughout the year, including trips to Cuba and Japan as well as starting a business.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“2018 was a year full of huge moments that were unplanned,” she wrote to fans on Instagram. “Lifelong dreams fulfilled and unexpected hardships overcome.”

“I had to have a lil bit o’cancer removed from my body and lymph nodes biopsied. (In the clear now!)” she told her followers.

In the accompanying video taken after her biopsy, Madix could be seen with a bandage on her neck and armpit.

“Update: I’m not allowed to shower, so I feel extra gross. I’m watching scary shows and what’s really scary is what’s going on in there,” she said in the video, showing the bandages to the camera.

“Still waiting on the biopsy results — lymph node biopsy results, so hopefully next week I get a clear on that… until then, I feel really disgusting,” she added.

The star did get cleared and was able to ring in 2019 on a happy and hopeful note.

“So much progress was made on my many goals and ambitions, but I’ve had to learn the same lessons in life over and over: Intense ambition is one of my best qualities BUT when it becomes overwhelming to have so many goals, I need to take a step back and just focus on one thing,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Even if an issue won’t be solved right away, talking about it ALWAYS sends it on a path to resolution and healing. Looking ahead to 2019 with optimism, hope, and more hard work on the horizon!”

Vanderpump star Jax Taylor also reflected on his year on social media — more specifically, the one-year anniversary of his father’s death.

At the end of December, Taylor paid tribute to his father, Ronald Cauchi, who died in December 2017 after a prolonged battle with esophageal cancer at 61 years old.

“I know you are with me because too many positive things have happened to me this year and I have seen so many signs of you,” Taylor wrote about his dad, in part. “We still get to have our talks but now they take place at church on Wednesday’s and when I take your ashes with me on my cruises with the guys. Btw, dad everyone loves your corvette and I promise I am taking great care of it.”

“I love you dad so much, I hope you are proud of me and all the changes I have made with myself,” he wrote. “It wasn’t easy after you left us, but with the help of Jenny and Brittany, I have learned to deal with things in a more positive, healthy way. Today is a hard day, but we will get through it like we always do. I love you dad so much, you are and will always be my best friend. Till we meet again.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.