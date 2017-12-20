Meet ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent’s Married Boyfriend

Lala Kent’s secret is out!

The Vanderpump Rules cast member kept the identity of her boyfriend confidential throughout the fifth season of the Bravo show, but Page Six finally identified the mystery man as movie producer Randall Emmett Tuesday.

The two have been rumored to be a couple for months, but neither have confirmed they are together. However, the two were caught kissing at a FabFitFun event on Dec. 7, and the video and photo evidence are more than enough to prove they’re romantically involved.

“They were side-by-side the whole time, but they weren’t doing the PDA snuggly thing. They didn’t leave each other’s side,” a source told the publication. “He was definitely being more cautious than her.”

Another source told E! News that Kent has been dating Emmett for about a year and a half.

Emmett, is credited as a producer on the movies End of Watch, Escape Plan and Everest, and is the executive producer on the STARZ original series Power. He is currently in the process of divorcing actress Ambyr Childers, who is appearing on the Lifetime series You in the future. The exes have two children together and filed for legal separation in April 2015, but dismissed the petition about a year later. Childers then filed for divorce in January 2017 and the case remains open.

The identity of Kent’s boyfriend was a major plot point on the Bravo reality show, as the SUR hostess was able to afford a lavish lifestyle despite quitting her job at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant (and the show) midway through the fifth season.

“I think just the negativity finally got to me. I’m not good at separating real life from work, so it started trickling into my everyday relationships with people who have nothing to do with the show,” Kent told E! News last year. “Once that started happening, that was not OK anymore.”

Kent did appear on the third episode of season six, however, admitting her boyfriend had purchased her Range Rover. But as she told Vanderpump, “My man is not an ATM machine.”

During the season five reunion, Bravo host Andy Cohen asked her if she was dating a married man point blank, to which she replied, “No. No one is going to ever get the answer they’re looking for. I’m sorry that I’m not going to put my relationship on the forefront — ever. I’m not going to say that, either.”

“We’ve all put our lives out there and you don’t get to come in and just lie about everything,” Stassi Schroeder responded.

Kent fired back, “I also don’t have the right to speak about someone else’s life on national television when they did not sign up for this — and I am leaving it at that.”

Schroeder then asked if she was keeping her boyfriend’s identity a secret because he was still married, at which point Kent yelled, “Enough, OK? It’s done! Stop being a bully! Leave it alone! It is not your business! Knock it off! Stop being a mean girl! Do not f— with my relationship, b—! Fall the f— back!”

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo