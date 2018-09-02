‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Randall Emmett

Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent is officially engaged to boyfriend Randall Emmett, according to her ecstatic post on Instagram.

Kent’s representatives confirmed the news to reporters from PEOPLE, revealing that Emmett made his proposal over the weekend. He and Kent were staying at the Esperanza An Auberge Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They were reportedly there to celebrate the 28-year-old reality star’s birthday, but Kent mad sure there was even more to raise a toast to.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Last night was the best night of my entire life,” Kent wrote on Instagram. “I got engaged to the man of my dreams. I get to call this amazing human my fiancé! An engagement last night, my birthday today, and every sign my dad could possibly send me to let me know he’s here. I’m the happiest girl in the world.”

According to PEOPLE, Kent believed they were settling in to watch Friends, when the screen suddenly cut to a montage of some of their happiest moments together. As the surprise video came to a close, he got down on one knee in front of her. He had arranged for a private fireworks display at the climactic moment.

“This weekend has been an amazing one for the two of us!” she told the outlet. “It was definitely the most romantic moment of my life. Every detail of the surprise was stunning and I’m still in shock.”

Emmett, a 46-year-old Hollywood producer, reportedly asked for Kent’s father’s permission before making his proposal. However he passed away in April, and his wife said he had given his blessing.

The two got a few unsavory comments concerning their 18-year age difference, but they were more or less swept aside on the happy occasion.

“I keep looking down at my ring finger. I’m just so happy to say we are officially engaged,” Kent gushed. “We are so excited to start planning the rest of our lives together and I’m excited to put as much detail as Randall did in our engagement into our wedding!”

While she was said that her father would not be there for the happy occasion, Kent said that she could feel his presence at this auspicious moment in her life.

“I immediately started to think I can’t wait to tell my parents we are engaged!” she recalled. “I looked up in the sky at that exact moment and saw one bright star gleaming.”

Kent has been on Vanderpump Rules since season 4. There is no telling whether Emmett will make an appearance in the upcoming episodes.