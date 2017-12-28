‘Vanderpump Rules’ Bad Boy Jax Taylor Claims Ex-Girlfriend ‘Smashed’ His Face With Tennis Racket

Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor have a complicated past, to say the very least.

The Vanderpump Rules exes dated during the first season of the Bravo reality show, breaking up for good in the second season after Taylor revealed he had cheated on her multiple times. But years later, the SUR bartender is opening up about what he says is Schroeder’s part in their toxic relationship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She’s broken some cell phones,” he told The Daily Dish. “She smashed my face with a tennis racket; she keyed my car.”

The 38-year-old also claimed that Schroeder got him fired from a modeling job with Carnival cruises, saying, “She called up the client the night before or got on the email and said, ‘He’s not doing this job; it’s with a girl.’ I didn’t even know she did it and I woke up the next morning and I’m checking my email. They’re like, ‘Yeah we found somebody else.’”

Taylor is now in an on-again-off-again relationship with Brittany Cartwright, on whom he admitted he cheated with former Bravo cast member Faith Stowers in this season of Vanderpump Rules.

Although the initial admission caused Cartwright to tell her boyfriend to “rot in hell,” the two spent the holidays together, as was documented on their social media accounts.

But Schroeder has been open about the fact she thinks Taylor will never be able to be monogamous.

Asked on PEOPLE Now earlier this month whether she thinks her ex could ever be faithful to a partner, she replied, “I don’t know. It might be a lost cause … right now,” she continued.

The reality personality is also dealing with her own romantic issues right now, having been broken up with by boyfriend Patrick Meagher on their anniversary. But the 29-year-old is still tuning in to watch the painful footage, she added.

“I mean, how do you even really prepare for that … I’m just gonna keep drinking,” she replied, adding that, “I’m a masochist.”

She dished on what it took for her to be able to move on after the breakup.

“I spend two weeks [being] inconsolable. I feel every feeling, I sob, I cry, I’m a bit of a degenerate. And then after those two weeks it’s like, ‘Okay, this is what it is. I allowed myself to really feel everything. Really grieve’ and then [I] move on,” she said.

Since then, Schroeder said she’s already begun dating again.

“Yeah, I’ve dated a bit and I’m having fun. I like it. I’m meeting people that I’m attracted to and now I’m getting bashful,” she said, adding there’s “nothing serious” going on.

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo