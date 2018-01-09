Did ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Couple Jax and Brittany Have a Threesome With Faith?

Brittany Cartwright may have been in on boyfriend Jax Taylor’s affair with Faith Stowers.

The ex SURver revealed to Page Six recently that the two were willing to engage in a threesome with her before she ended up sleeping with the Vanderpump Rules bad boy solo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He told me that him and Brittany were not sexually active and he was just trying to get the mojo back in the relationship,” Stowers said. “Jax said Brittany agreed that there wasn’t a spark.”

“[He said] we’d try to do a threesome with you. What made it so hard was that Katie [Maloney] lives down the hall and she puts her two cents into [Taylor and Cartwright]’s business.”

Instead, Stowers and Taylor engaged in a torrid affair behind Cartwright’s back, it was revealed on the season premiere of the Bravo show.

While working as a live-in caretaker of a 95-year-old woman, Stowers told James Kennedy that she got a message from Taylor on Twitter, who she claims came to that house and had unprotected sex in front of the sleeping elderly woman.

“He was like sucking my toes,” she recounted to a freaked out Kennedy. “It was a situation.”

In Monday’s episode of the reality show, the plot thickened as Cartwright was played an audio recording of Taylor allegedly talking trash on her with Stowers.

Lala Kent and Ariana Madix played the alleged recording for Cartwright, who freaked out immediately, yelling, “Are you f—ing kidding me?”

The recording wasn’t actually played on the show, but Cartwright clearly was affected by it, shouting at Taylor, “You’re a piece of f—ing s—. I’ve heard the recordings. You deserve to rot in hell. Get the f— out of here.”

Despite the whole affair blowing up in Taylor’s face, the couple has been working on fixing their relationship, spending the holidays in Kentucky with Cartwright’s family. Castmate Scheana Marie said it’s not been easy, however.

“We all give her advice but she doesn’t take any of it,” the reality star told Page Six. “So we’ve kind of gotten to the point where it’s just like, ‘Look, you do you, it’s your life.’”

Photo credit: Instagram/@mrjaxtaylor