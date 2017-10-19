Scheana Marie of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Breaks up With Boyfriend Robert Valletta

Robert Valletta and Scheana Marie of Vanderpump Rules have officially called it quits. But unofficially, things may be more complicated than that.

“They kind of broke up and they kind of didn’t,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are still talking. Their schedules have been tricky. When he’s in town they act like a couple. They are in between broken up and still on.”

The model spilled that the couple had broken up in the comment section of an Instagram he posted Tuesday when a fan asked where Marie was.

“Sadly we broke up, we are still amazing friends and we adore each other,” he commented, then deleted. “We will see what happens.”

The SUR waitress and Valletta began dating in January after getting to know each other as friends first. The pairing was Marie’s first relationship after filing for divorce from ex-husband Mike Shay.

Distance might be a factor in what sent the relationship to splitsville, as the source confirmed that the couple are still seeing each other when they’re in the same area code.

“They are still hanging out. He has been shooting in San Francisco and she has been in L.A. It’s complicated,” the source said. “They still make future plans. Things aren’t as official but they are still going on dates and hanging out.”