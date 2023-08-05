Unhinged 'Teen Mom' Fans Have Shown up to Cheyenne Floyd's House

Teen Mom star Cheyenne Ford revealed angry critics and viewers don't just stop at making mean comments online. According to E! News, there are some critics who take it a step further and go too far by showing up at her home.

"I've had people show up to my house mad about things," Floyd told E! News. "I've had letters. I've had people calling my daughter's school." All things many likely assumed or expected when it comes to the negativity viewers see online and in headlines. But according to Floyd, it's not all negativity.

"There's so much more love than hate," she added. "[People] will message me like, 'I heard what you said. And I just want you to know I see you.' or, 'I have a biracial child and I didn't know how to have that conversation. So thanks for having it so now I know how to have it with my child.' And it makes it worth it."

Floyd was quick to point out another reality of her and her co-star's lives. "I feel like we can do anything and someone will always have an opinion and I just have to remember that and just stick to who I am," she said.

The Teen Mom star joined Teen Mom OG back in 2018, previously appearing on MTV's The Challenge and Are You the One? She even met her son, Ryder's father, Cory Wharton, through her MTV connection. She called it a massive opportunity at the time, with some urging from her family.

"And when I decided to join Teen Mom, my parents sat me down, and were like, 'Take advantage of this opportunity. Don't waste it. Show us in a positive light. Show how beautiful Black families can be, and talk about it," she said, with her experience in Florida during a cast getaway on the last season being singled out and her bond with Maci Bookout.

"Maci and I have had so many talks with each other and I've learned so much about her and she's learned so much about me," she said. "We're breaking these walls. And I feel like we have such an open relationship where I can go to Maci and ask her something where maybe if I asked someone else they would get offended. And I think same thing for her to me. And knowing that, that's enough for me."

She didn't take long to join the Teen Mom family either, having it out with infamous former cast member Farrah Abraham during the Teen Mom reunion in 2022. It is a uniting quality for all members of the show.