'Unexpected' Star Welcomes Baby No. 2

Unexpected star Jenna Ronan announced on Instagram on Friday, November 10, that she and her fiancé JJ Della had welcomed a son. "Baby James Richard Della IV," Jenna wrote via an Instagram post. It has been revealed by Ronan, who first appeared on 'Unexpected' during her pregnancy with her first baby, Luca, in the fourth season, that she had a relatively easy delivery this time around after giving birth to her second child.

"Luca says he is his baby Jim. Baby James literally slipped right out lol in 1 minute." There is also a cute Reel Ronan has posted on Instagram featuring footage of her new addition meeting his big brother, Luca. Additionally, Ronan has shared James' November 10th birthday and weight of 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

The couple initially announced the pregnancy after Ronan, 20, and Della, 20, shared a photo of themselves holding an ultrasound image on Instagram on April 6. They also shared a picture of Luca, who was also clutching the image. "Mom of two and I already can't get them both in a picture," Ronan captioned the post.

Ronan shared a photo of the couple in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on March 23, which was the first sign that the two might be expecting a child. "Mom and Dad," she captioned the post. They started daring in the fall of 2022, reports Starcasm.

The TLC star has moved to South Carolina from Pennsylvania and is expected to return for season six of Unexpected. Lilly Bennett and Ronan are the only two moms returning for the season, and two new moms will be joining the show.

Despite Albright's rocky relationship with Ronan on the show, it appears that the two are on better terms now. In a recent Instagram Q&A session, Ronan admitted he sees Luca every other weekend, even though the two live far away from each other. "I've been having to drive 9 hours or fly [every] other weekend," Ronan wrote to one fan. She said they are hoping to develop a better plan together.

There will be plenty of interesting elements to keep fans watching Ronan's Unexpected Season 6 story. Last year, she underwent breast augmentation surgery and celebrated the results.

"OK, so I was going to wait until after I got it done to tell you guys, but I'm just going to tell you now," she told fans in an April 2022 TikTok video. "Because my bra came today, and I got my medicine and I'm so excited! I'm getting a boob job on Friday. I'm getting my boobs done in two days and I am so excited!" Ronan says she breastfed Luca for almost two years but had to use only one breast because the other one had a "huge cyst."

Ronan kept fans updated on the process, even posting a video shortly after surgery, notes Starcasm. "OK, I just got out of surgery like an hour ago, and now I'm home," she said in a clip. "It's honestly not that bad. I'm just sore, and I have a lot of pressure on my chest because my doctor – like, I wanted it under the muscle for, like, a naturaler effect... So that's where it's sore, just under the muscle." She also told fans she wouldn't take pain medication if it wasn't necessary. She also shared before-and-after videos. Unexpected is available to stream on Discovery+ and airs on TLC.