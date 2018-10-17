Tyler Baltierra Shares Sweet Video of Daughter Nova Reacting to New Sonogram

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell‘s little girl can’t wait to be a big sister!

The Teen Mom OG dad shared a video of the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Novalee, gushing over a sonogram of her unborn sibling on Instagram Tuesday.

“She’s so excited to be a big sister & it’s just melting this daddy’s heart to see her so happy! [heart eyes emoji] [crying emoji] #NovaleeReign #BabyBaltierra,” Baltierra wrote in the caption.

Nova looks overjoyed as she hugs and kisses the photo, squealing, “It’s waving to me!”

Jumping around, she added, “It’s a tiny baby!”

The MTV couple announced in September that they were expecting another child after suffering a miscarriage last year. (The two also share daughter Carly, whom they placed up for adoption in 2009.)

“The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby. This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited,” Lowell told Us Weekly at the time.

“It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness,” she continued. “We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

The couple couldn’t be happier to be welcoming a new baby, but as fans of Teen Mom OG know, the last year has been incredibly difficult for the couple. After suffering the miscarriage, Lowell entered treatment for mental health after revealing she was experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Lowell returned home briefly in December before checking back into treatment, leaving Baltierra at home alone with Nova for months as a single parent. In Monday’s episode of the reality show, he revealed how being supportive of his wife was beginning to affect his mental health.

“I’m gonna be really very honest. I feel like I’m not too happy right now. I’m identifying that I feel pretty miserable,” he told his friends of his ongoing relationship. “When does it ever turn around though, where you know what, Cate, I need you to actually do this for me? When is it ever 50/50?”

He continued: “I’m saying this is what I need. If you can meet those needs, awesome. If you can’t, let me know. I don’t want to waste any time. Let me get out of here. Marriage is a b—.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Catelynn Lowell