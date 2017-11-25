‘Teen Mom’ Cast Member Tyler Baltierra Has ‘Rough’ Thanksgiving Without Catelynn Lowell

Before sitting down for his Thanksgiving dinner, Tyler Baltierra tweeted about how “rough” his holiday will be without his wife, Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell.

“My god! My wife looks absolutely beautiful in this [Happy Thanksgiving] [Teen Mom] clip,” Baltierra tweeted on Thursday. “It’s going to be a rough holiday without being able to kiss her & tell her how thankful I am for her, but we have a strong resilience crafted by our past, we got this!”

Last week, Lowell told fans on Twitter that she is seeking professional help after experiencing suicidal thoughts. “Well today I thought of every way to kill myself… so I’m going to treatment,” Lowell wrote.

Lowell also tweeted a picture of the tattoo on her leg, which reads, “My story isn’t over yet.”

“Incredibly proud of my wife…when she thought she had no choices left, she reached out & decided to LIVE today!” Baltierra tweeted after Lowell’s decision. “My life would be desolate without her in it. You are beautiful, strong, worthy, & loved.”

The 25-year-old Lowell has talked about her past mental health struggles on Teen Mom OG. During the sixth season, spent a month at an Arizona treatment center because she struggled with postpartum depression.

“I decided I needed to get help from talking with Tyler and realizing that I maybe needed something more intense for myself,” Lowell told MTV News last year. “For some reason, I just had a light bulb moment where I was like, ‘Maybe I need extra help.’”

Lowell and Baltierra are parents to Novalee Baltierra, who was born in 2015. The couple, whose first daughter was given up for adoption after she was born in 2009, have been married since August 2015.

