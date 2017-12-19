Tyler Baltierra Responds to Farrah Abraham’s Sexuality Allegations

Tyler Baltierra isn’t stressing after his Teen Mom OG cast member Farrah Abraham spread rumors about his sexuality in a mean-spirited tweet about her castmates Monday.

Something clearly triggered Abraham in this week’s episode of the MTV show, during which she tweeted accusations out of the blue that Baltierra is a closeted homosexual and his wife Catelynn Lowell Baltierra smokes pot.

But the 25-year-old said he wasn’t upset by the tweet when a fan asked him about it Tuesday.

In order for her to really insult me, I would first need to value her opinion and the lion does not dwell on the opinions of sheep 🙏🏻🙌🏻✌🏻 https://t.co/9bDEXHRJoF — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) December 19, 2017

“In order for her to really insult me, I would first need to value her opinion and the lion does not dwell on the opinions of sheep,” he responded.

In her initial tweet, Abraham also accused castmates Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout of being lazy while praising her own acumen as a businesswoman.

I’m just happy amber stays In bed, Maci sits on the couch, Catelynn smokes weed in her car , Tyler’s gays still doesn’t admit it, I travel the world & know how to run businesses #teenmom @mtv all I can say is #WOW pic.twitter.com/dg8K3iTOzC — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) December 19, 2017

“I’m just happy [Portwood] stays in bed, [Bookout] sits on the couch, [Lowell] smokes weed in her car, [Baltierra]’s gays [sic] still doesn’t admit it, I travel the world & know how to run businesses,” she tweeted Monday alongside a GIF of herself. “#teenmom @mtv all I can say is #WOW.”

Almost 15 hours after she sent her initial tweet, Abraham has yet to delete her message or apologize to her MTV peers, instead retweeting fans who have praised her message for being “real” or funny.

Abraham’s behavior has become increasingly erratic since she was “fake fired” and “sex shamed” from Teen Mom OG for her work in the adult entertainment business, which she has since called a “hate crime.”

