See How Many Followers Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Has Right Now

Khloé Kardashian welcomed her first child, daughter True Thompson, on April 12, and the newest addition to the Kardashian clan is already a social media mogul in the making.

Just days after her birth, an Instagram account was set up for the newborn with the difficult-to-snare username @true, instantly racking up thousands of followers.

So how many followers does baby True have on Instagram? Probably more than you.

As of April 30, True has 213,000 followers on Instagram, and the account has yet to share a single post.

True has quite a ways to go to catch up to her mom, who currently has 75.6 million followers, but judging by the current state of her account, it’s likely her numbers will keep climbing.

The newborn is one of a string of celebrity babies to receive their own Instagram account, with True joining mini-stars including Michael Phelps’ son Boomer, Serena Williams’ daughter Alexis and True’s cousin Dream Kardashian, who accumulated nearly one million followers without sharing any photos.

True and her mom are currently still in Cleveland, where Kardashian gave birth, and it’s unclear when the pair will head to Los Angeles, as many sources had guessed they would.

Kardashian’s sister Kim Kardashian recently visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she discussed her sister’s current situation, though she made sure not to speak on Khloé’s behalf.

“You know, I think she’s not thinking of anything. I think she just wants a clear head and just wants to be alone with her baby and figure that out,” Kim explained.

The KKW Beauty founder added that her sister has not left Cleveland and is focusing on deciding what’s next.

“She wanted to have some, you know, alone time with the baby and, you know, figure out what her next steps are,” Kim told DeGeneres. “I think it must be so hard to have your heart broken and fall in love all in a day or two, all happening at the same time.”

Kim added that in the past, Khloé hasn’t been open with her family about various issues she has gone through, including problems with her ex-husband Lamar Odom.

“When she’s gone through really tough things in the past she’s always kept that from us and kind of dealt with it until it became public,” the mom of three revealed. “You know, stuff with Lamar, things I guess were happening for a year and we didn’t know about it. We always think we’re so close, but she does such a good job at keeping that so private.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian