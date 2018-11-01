Tristan Thompson Shuts Down Split Rumors With Halloween-Themed Family Portrait

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian have been the subject of numerous split rumors in recent weeks, but Thompson seemed to shut them all down on Instagram on Wednesday to share a few snaps of his family celebrating Halloween together.

The NBA player first used his Instagram Story to share a photo of himself smiling and holding daughter True, who he shares with Kardashian, over his head, the little girl dressed as a flamingo in a hot pink outfit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy Halloween,” he wrote, adding a pumpkin emoji.

His next photo included Kardashian, who happily leaned into Thompson as they smiled for the camera, True happily sitting on her dad’s lap.

“Clearly I don’t know where the camera lense [sic] is lmao,” Thompson joked in the caption.

True’s flamingo getup was just one of her many Halloween costumes for the holiday, with her mom using Instagram on Wednesday to give fans a peek at her little girl dressed up as a host of animals including a unicorn, panda, tiger and more.

“Happy Halloween!!!! It’s our first Halloween together!!!! She’s too cute to spook!!” the proud mom wrote to fans, adding of her daughter, “I swear she loves dressing up!”

The family snaps arrive one day after Kardashian was spotted sitting front row at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland to support Thompson as the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Atlanta Hawks, with her presence possibly helping the Cavaliers score their first win of the season.

While the couple may be rock solid now, Thompson’s cheating scandal and its aftermath are set to air on the coming episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which Kardashian admitted on Twitter will be difficult to watch.

“I feel so bad for @khloekardashian that she had to go through what Tristan did while filming #KUWTK,” one fan wrote. “If I’m not wrong, next episode will be insane. You’re so strong to put that personal issue as part of the show knowing millions of ppl will watch it. I wouldn’t be able to do it.”

Kardashian responded, “Sadly, it will. I signed up to show the for the good and the bad, right? The bad is very hard to relive but it’s life.”

Sadly, it will. I signed up to show the for the good and the bad, right? The bad is very hard to relive but it’s life — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 29, 2018

Photo Credit: Getty / Jerritt Clark