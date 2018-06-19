Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Settle Breakup Rumors With Date Night Following Move Back to LA

Khloé Kardashian is back in Los Angeles, and the new mom was spotted out on the town Monday night with boyfriend Tristan Thompson as well as a member of her famous family.

Kardashian and Thompson were spotted at the restaurant Nobu before heading to The Peppermint Club later that evening.

The reality star sported a khaki jacket and thigh-high boots for her night out, while Thompson opted for blue and red patterned Gucci pants, a white t-shirt and gold jewelry.

The couple was joined by Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, as well as Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner.

Photos of the pair’s outing can be seen here.

Kardashian has only recently returned to Los Angeles after living in Cleveland for the past several months, welcoming her daughter True in April.

The mom of one had been staying with the infant in the city after her birth, and speculation had continued as to when she would make the move home to Los Angeles to be with her family.

The Good American designer wasted no time getting back in the gym after giving birth, though she used Twitter Monday to make sure her fans know she has been losing weight the healthy way.

“I truly dislike when people report I’ve lost a tremendous amount of weight in a short amount of time or when people claim I’m doing these ridiculous diets,” she wrote. “It’s really setting the wrong tone. I believe in making lifestyle changes when it comes to my food.”

“Dieting is great but dieting doesn’t typically create long lasting results,” she continued. “I also believe that working out is so incredibly healthy and should be done to each individuals own rhythm of life. There’s no one size fits all when health and fitness.”

