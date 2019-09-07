Tristan Thompson Hoping to Get to ‘Good Place’ With Ex Khloe Kardashian

It wasn’t long ago that Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian for not only the second time, but with a close family friend. Now, the NBA player is hoping to get back on good terms with the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star.

“Tristan wants to be a good, present dad to True,” a source explained to PEOPLE. “He’s committed to raising her in a loving environment and also wants to be in a good place with Khloé.”

Despite their split, the two are still having to navigate co-parenting as they share their 17-month-old daughter, True. According to the source, even though Thompson has been caught cheating several times, they say the thought of never getting back together isn’t completely out of the picture.

“After everything they’ve been through, things have finally gotten to a calmer place,” the source added. “Neither would completely rule out a reconciliation down the line.”

A second source had something different to say though, mentioning that they will never be together again after what he did to her.

“She always hoped there was a way things could work out, because that’s what she wanted for True,” another source told the outlet. “She wanted True to live with both her parents.”

The 28-year-old was first caught cheating on Kardashian just days before she gave birth to their daughter in April 2018. While they managed to still be together and work through their problems, it seems like things just weren’t the same. Kardashian used to post regularly on social media about Thompson while sharing photos of special moments with fans. Following the first scandal, that all changed. She no longer posted photos of the pair and she shared a lot of emotional words and posts to her Instagram story that had fans worried on whether she would ever be able to move past what happened.

Then, earlier this year, Thompson was caught cheating again, except this time with her younger sister Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Jordyn Woods. That’s when fans were taken by storm, along with the Kardashian and Jenner family. It not only put a divide between Thompson and Kardashian, but Woods and Jenner haven’t been able to recover as well.

One insider said that Thompson “was doing everything he could to get Khloé back,” after the second scandal but it appears that the 35-year-old is moving on for good.

“He did as her at one point to reconsider, but Khloé was too angry and disappointed with him,” the source added.