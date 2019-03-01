Kylie Jenner Reportedly Accuses Travis Scott of Cheating, Postpones His New York Concert

Kylie Jenner is reportedly accusing her partner Travis Scott — the father of her daughter, Stormi — of cheating on her, prompting the rapper to postpone his AstroWorld concert in New York.

TMZ is reporting that Jenner accused Scott Thursday after she found “evidence” of the rapper’s infidelity. The allegations reportedly forced Scott to postpone his tour in Buffalo, New York, forcing him to stay in Los Angeles as the two resolve their issues.

“Buffalo I’m so sorry I can’t perform tonight. I’m under the weather and it f–ing sucks! Can’t pull up without full rage. Show rescheduled to March 10 all tix are valid. See u soon,” Scott wrote in a tweet just hours before the show was scheduled to begin.

Scott’s representatives told TMZ he denied cheating on Jenner.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper flew back to California on Wednesday to surprise Jenner and their daughter, Stromi Webster. While at Jenner’s home, she claimed she found “evidence” he cheated on her, leading to an argument that continued on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Jenner’s Instagram page showed no signs of any drama on Thursday. Her Instagram Story was filled with videos about new Kylie Cosmetics products, and her latest Instagram post showed her holding new setting powders.

Jenner’s accusations against Scott come just a week after her relationship with longtime friend Jordyn Woods was damaged after Woods hung out with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s now-ex-boyfriend. Kardashian, one of Jenner’s older sisters, broke up with the NBA player after news broke that Thompson was reportedly seen making out with Woods at a Los Angeles party.

Jenner has not directly addressed her best friend’s betrayal, but Woods reportedly moved out of Jenner’s home. Woods was also reportedly cut out of Kardashian family businesses. A source told TMZ she has been “excommunicated on the business end of things.” Woods’ page on the Good American apparel website was deleted and the price of a Kylie Cosmetics product with her name was slashed.

Woods broke her silence by filming an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook talk show, Red Table Talk to share her side of the story. She signed a non-disclosure agreement, so it is not clear how detailed she can be without getting herself in legal hot water.

“She can’t talk about the family, so it’s unclear what she’s going to be able to say to Jada,” a source told PEOPLE. “She can apologize but can’t talk about anything really beyond that in terms of the family.”

Scott and Kardashian met at Coachella 2017 and welcomed Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, 2018. The two are not engaged. They have frequently sparked rumors they secretly married by referring to themselves as “wifey” and “hubby.”

