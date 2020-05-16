'Trading Spaces' Star Frank Bielec's Death Sparks Tributes From Fans

Frank Bielec, a longtime designer on Trading Spaces, has died at the age of 72, and admirers of the TLC personality are sharing tributes. As TMZ first confirmed, Bielec suffered a heart attack on Thursday and died on Friday. He was being treated in at a Houston hospital at the time, and the surgical team overseeing him "dissolved into tears" when their work was unsuccessful.

There will be no funeral service for Bielec, and his remains will be cremated. While his fans and peers will not have a chance to come together in-person to pay their respects, many are sharing kind words online. He appeared in every Trading Spaces season (including the recent reboot), so he had numerous fans of his television work. Furthermore, fellow designers he either collaborated with or inspired shared what his work meant to them. Scroll through to see some of the most touching tributes.