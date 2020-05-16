'Trading Spaces' Star Frank Bielec's Death Sparks Tributes From Fans
Frank Bielec, a longtime designer on Trading Spaces, has died at the age of 72, and admirers of the TLC personality are sharing tributes. As TMZ first confirmed, Bielec suffered a heart attack on Thursday and died on Friday. He was being treated in at a Houston hospital at the time, and the surgical team overseeing him "dissolved into tears" when their work was unsuccessful.
There will be no funeral service for Bielec, and his remains will be cremated. While his fans and peers will not have a chance to come together in-person to pay their respects, many are sharing kind words online. He appeared in every Trading Spaces season (including the recent reboot), so he had numerous fans of his television work. Furthermore, fellow designers he either collaborated with or inspired shared what his work meant to them. Scroll through to see some of the most touching tributes.
Lovely Frank Bielec passed away today from complications following a heart attack. Funny, wise, nice, and talented, he always lent perspective and levity to every situation. Thanks you for always being kind to me. I will miss you dearly friend. #FrankBielec #RIP #TradingSpaces pic.twitter.com/tPWAxNqRYW— Vern Yip (@VernYipDesigns) May 16, 2020
I’m heartbroken. Meeting you in 2018 was the most amazing and exciting thing ever. I can’t believe you are gone. You were so unbelievably nice. I will never forget the shock of excitement that went through me when I looked over and saw you. Rest In Peace, Frank Bielec 💔😭💔 pic.twitter.com/gWD7onphvp— Camilla (@Camilla_33) May 16, 2020
So sad to hear that Frank Bielec passed away. He was such a sweet, funny guy, just a joy to be around. He made our Trading Spaces experience so much fun! Sending lots of hugs & high fives to him in heaven. & sending all the love and prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/wgCwg0clN4— Jules Stewart (@JulesStew) May 16, 2020
Frank Bielec from Trading Spaces passed away today. Rest in peace. 😭💔😭 pic.twitter.com/vv5AwWZHvb— Brian (@BrianAcunis) May 16, 2020
If anyone watched the show Trading Spaces , you know who Frank Bielec was. Funny, colorful and very talented . He always said he “was a work in progress”. This one is hard for me as he was one of my favorite people. Frank passed away yesterday. He was 55. RIP💔🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/h3AwEj2ql4— Dean Wallingford (@DeanDeanrw2) May 16, 2020
Frank Bielec seemed like such a sweet man. Loved when he was on #TradingSpaces. 😢— Jones (@anneboleynwins) May 16, 2020
My heart is sad to hear about the passing of Frank Bielec. I watched ‘Trading Spaces’ faithfully from the beginning. He was one of my favorites. I was inspired by him and others to on how to design on a budget. Praying for his family. #frankbielec #TradingSpaces pic.twitter.com/nuuuhDPFzz— Nikki Redeemed (@NikkiRedeemed) May 16, 2020