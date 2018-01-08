‘Trading Spaces’ Reboot Promises ‘Shocking’ Designs: ‘Dozens and Dozens of Eggs Were Harmed’

Trading Spaces fans can relax. The reboot, which is set to air this year, will include just as many crazy designs and shocking homeowner reactions as the original, production sources reveal.

“Not every episode has a happy ending,” TLC‘s executive vice president of development and production Howard Lee told TV Guide recently. “What one of our designers does with eggshells is shocking. Dozens and dozens of eggs were harmed.”

OG carpenter Ty Pennington agrees with Lee, saying that it’s the designs that don’t necessarily go as planned that have endeared the 2000s show to viewers.

“Most shows now are all reveals of white and beige rooms with a ton of candles and the homeowners loving it,” Pennington said. “With us, there’s always that question mark.”