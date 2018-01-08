Reality

‘Trading Spaces’ Reboot Promises ‘Shocking’ Designs: ‘Dozens and Dozens of Eggs Were Harmed’

Trading Spaces fans can relax. The reboot, which is set to air this year, will include just as many crazy designs and shocking homeowner reactions as the original, production sources reveal.

“Not every episode has a happy ending,” TLC‘s executive vice president of development and production Howard Lee told TV Guide recently. “What one of our designers does with eggshells is shocking. Dozens and dozens of eggs were harmed.”

OG carpenter Ty Pennington agrees with Lee, saying that it’s the designs that don’t necessarily go as planned that have endeared the 2000s show to viewers.

“Most shows now are all reveals of white and beige rooms with a ton of candles and the homeowners loving it,” Pennington said. “With us, there’s always that question mark.”

The reboot will also stick to its small budget when it returns. While the show’s original $1,000 limit has been doubled to $2,000 per room, Lee said the frugal move is intentional when it comes to competing with other design shows.

“Viewers have become so accustomed to seeing designs done for $50,000 or $100,000. I think this will be inspiring,” Lee explained.

The TLC show will have both veterans and newcomers on the show, which will return in spring.

Pennington and host Paige Davis will be joined by original designers Doug Wilson, Genevieve Gorder, Hildi Santo-Tomas, Vern Yip, Frank Bielic, and Laurie Smith. Carpenter Carter Oosterhouse will also be back, despite the recent sexual harassment allegations brought against him. Sabrina Soto, John Gidding, Kahi Lee, Brett Tutor and Joanie Sprague will be new to the show.

Pennington said it wasn’t hard for the design show alum to readjust to the reboot.

“Nobody had changed a single bit, including myself,” he said. “We’re like brothers and sisters.”

Davis also thinks fans of the original show will feel right at home.“The new episodes we’ve made are like Coke Classic,” she said.

The new season of Trading Spaces and a reunion special will both air in 2018.

Photo credit: TLC
