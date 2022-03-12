Traci Braxton: Fans in Disbelief Over Singer’s Death

Fans woke up to the devastating news that Traci Braxton, a beloved member of the musical dynasty the Braxton family, died at the age of 50 after privately battling esophageal cancer. Traci and her sisters – Toni, Towanda, Traci, and Tamar – and their mother Evelyn – invited millions of viewers into their incredibly tight-knit and talented family for seven seasons on the We TV reality series Braxton Family Values. Traci became a fan favorite for her outgoing personality, devotion to her family, and ability to confront family issues. Her rep told NBC News that she died surrounded by her sisters, mother, and friends. She’d been in hospice care for a year.

Traci’s longtime husband, Kevin Surratt, told media outlets, “We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.” The couple were married for nearly 30 years and recently celebrated an anniversary. The couple’s only child, Kevin Jr., also shared a touching tribute for his mother on Instagram. “When I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was I’m going to fight and beat this,” he captioned a photo of the two of them embracing one another in part. “She fought to the end and today she’s at peace.” The family also released a statement asking for privacy as they prepare to lay her to rest,

Several celebrity friends including AJ Johnson, Viola Davis, Kandi Burruss, Raheem DeVaughn, and Rickey Smiley among others have shared their condolences. According to journalist and cultural critic Jawn Murray, Traci lived longer with the diagnosis than doctors predicted, as he noted in a Tweet.

Prior to her death, Traci had been active on social media but only posted old photos. The family also never shared her diagnosis publicly, which makes her death seem sudden to Traci’s fans. Outside of being a wife, mother, and sister, Traci was also a proud grandmother. Her fans are morning her and celebrating her light across all social media platforms.

So many singing moments

The Braxtons are infamous for performing impromptu songs. They could harmonize without practicing. The sisters gave fans dozens of singing moments over the years.

She finally got her time to shine

For the first seasons of Braxton Family Values, Traci struggled to move on from past hurt of not being able to sign a record deal with her sisters. In the early 90s, Traci was unable to sign a deal with Towanda, Trina, and Tamar due to being pregnant with her son. She chose to raise her family instead. During the course of the show, fans watched as Traci recorded and released two solo albums. She also appeared on the family’s 2016 Christmas EP. Getting her moment in music was rewarding for not just Traci, but also her fans.

The wild card

Viewers loved Traci for her unfiltered personality. One moment that made national news outside of the show was when she attended an event for former First Lady Michelle Obama and yelled out ‘Hey Michelle’ when Obama noticed her.

Unexpected for many

Traci was just 50-years-old when she passed. Fans can’t fathom her death.

Be kind to others

Though Traci nor anyone in her family discussed her cancer diagnosis publicly, there were signs that she was ill. Last year, she shared a photo of her attending her son’s wedding. Many fans commented on her weight loss.

A member of everyone’s family

Fans have watched Traci and her family on We TV since Braxton Family Values premiered in 2011. Her death hits close to home for millions who feel like they knew her personally.