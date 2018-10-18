‘Total Divas’: Paige Reveals She Contemplated Suicide After Intimate Videos Hacked

WWE star Paige is opening up about the “lowest” point of her life after she had intimate footage of herself with an ex stolen and leaked.

In Wednesday’s episode of Total Divas, the former professional wrestler got real with Nikki and Brie Bella during a visit to their San Diego home over the difficulties she faced following the 2017 leaking of sex tapes with her ex.

Paige revealed that following being victimized by the release of the footage, she was harassed by people who called her a “whore” or a “f—ing porn star.”

“Someone invaded out privacy and put it out there for the world, probably for monetary gain,” she said. “It was probably the lowest I’ve ever been in my entire life.”

She continued, “It was really crazy to the point where — this is gonna be really dark really quick — but I would cut myself.”

The Bella twins were shocked when Paige even admitted to taking a large number of pills, saying her mindset at the time was “I don’t f—ing want to be here anymore.”

“I had no idea how serious it was, this is breaking my heart,” Nikki told the cameras. “Paige has always been so tough, she has this tough exterior to her, and to see her break down those walls and open up to Brie and I. It’s shocking.”

After such a cathartic expression, the trio was ready to take out their emotions in a more visceral way — with sledgehammers.

“We all hurt and we all go through stuff and it’s OK to share that and it’s OK to express that,” Nikki told the camera. “So Brie and I found this really cool activity here in San Diego which we are like, OK this is so Paige, so up her alley. She can release stress because you get to literally smash cars.

“We have some aggression we need to take out,” Nikki told the owner of the lot when the women rolled up.

“You guys not getting along with each other?” he asked, who which she replied, “No, we love each other, we’re just eff the world right now.”

Brie was totally on board for the car smashing, and Paige quickly got into it too, really ripping into the vehicle with her hammer.

“All the things that Paige went through, it angers me,” Brie told the camera. “‘Cause she’s such a good person and now that she’s retired from wrestling, not to have that kind of release, anger. It’s just really hard.”

“Good therapy session?” Nikki asked, to which Paige agreed, “It was.”

Total Divas airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Instagram/Paige