Nikki Bella Struggles to Balance Wedding Planning, ‘DWTS’ on ‘Total Divas’

Spending six hours a day practicing for her Dancing with the Stars premiere had Nikki Bella putting planning her wedding to John Cena on the back burner during Total Divas’ season finale Wednesday, much to sister Brie Bella‘s dismay.

The WWE Diva was paired with pro Artem Chigvintsev during the most recent season of the ABC reality competition, and the two were busy in the dance studio all day, making trying on wedding dresses and setting up other nuptial details almost impossible.

“I’m a WWE Superstar,” Nikki tells the camera. “For me, I’ve always been such a powerhouse in the ring. But I have no dancing experience whatsoever, and this is so hard on my body on my mind.”

She continued, “I just never thought it would be so much work.”

So when sister Brie flies into Los Angeles to visit her sister and help with the wedding, she’s taken aback when Nikki says she doesn’t have time to shop for her wedding dress.

“My sister has been dying to be Mrs. Cena for years, and now here she is engaged!” a frustrated Brie says in a confessional. “She has set he date, but done nothing other than that. You cant just plan a wedding a month before.”

But after seeing how seriously her sister is taking her dancing debut, Brie decides to make time for sister wedding bonding another way — by bringing the dress shop to her!

The new mom pulled some strings to organize an after hours stylist session with a selection of hand-picked gowns so that Nikki would have the opportunity to feel like a princess even after Dancing with the Stars.

“The thought of this just really touches my heart,” Nikki admits. “I’ve just been so crazy busy, I have put wedding planning off. So the fact that Brie went out and got a stylist to have them bring in all these wedding dresses…”

She continues: “What it shows me more than anything is how excited my family is to bring John into our family and that, more than anything, means the world for me.”

Bella and Chigvintsev would be eliminated on the Halloween episode of the dancing competition show, which she said at the time would allow her to focus more on the upcoming ceremony.

“Wedding planning is just starting,” Cena told Us Weekly at the premiere of Daddy’s Home 2. “Dancing with the Stars literally took all of [Nikki’s] time. So now we’re off and running on another race, and I’m going to enjoy this one.”

Photo credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz / Contributor