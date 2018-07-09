‘Total Bellas’: Nikki Bella Wasn’t Herself Prior to John Cena Split, Sister Brie Says

Nikki Bella’s doubts about her relationship with John Cena may not have been voiced prior to their split, but those close to her definitely noticed something was wrong.

While planning for her on-again wedding during Sunday’s all-new episode of Total Bellas, Bella said she found herself getting overwhelmed while making decisions for the big day when Cena was away.

“It’s so tough making these decisions on my own, because I just think about what will John like?” she confessed to cameras. “I kind of get nervous making these decisions, because we called the wedding off and because we wanted to keep the same date, we lost a lot of time.”

Even picking out a wedding dress didn’t seem to raise her spirits much, and twin Brie Bella took notice.

“I know my sister, I’m looking at her and I’m like, she’s not having fun,” Brie told cameras. “I feel like lately, she gets agitated easily, she’s always grumpy. This isn’t the Nicole I know.”

Nikki and Cena would eventually call off the wedding for good, releasing a statement on social media in April.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” the statement read. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

The couple appears to have reconnected, however, being spotted out and about near their San Diego home recently. But they’re not ready to step back into their relationship for good just yet, Nikki revealed on the twins’ YouTube channel last week.

“Right now, we’re just friends,” she said. “We are both working on each other and trying to work on us. We talk every day. He is not only my best friend, he is truly one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met, and he has patience with me, and he has really taught me a lot over the past few months. I think one of those things is an inner strength that I thought I had but didn’t realize how strong I had it.”

While Cena is in China filming another movie, Nikki said, “It’s giving us this time in life to see what we want in the future.”

She added, “I do have hope for us.”

