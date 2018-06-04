What Is the ‘Total Bellas’ Cast Net Worth

The return of this season of Total Bellas got even more dramatic when Nikki Bella and John Cena announced they had called off their longterm relationship just a few weeks before their May wedding.

And although the two appear to be mending their relationship just a month after the break-up, all eyes are on the cast of the E! reality show.

But how much bank are these WWE stars bringing in? Celebrity Net Worth tracked down what the Total Bellas crew has tucked away in their banks. Keep scrolling to see who is bringing in the most of the cast.

Brie Bella

Brie Bella has a net worth of about $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. After rising to the top as a soccer star in school, she and twin Nikki Bella decided to go into business together as twins, first going into modeling, promotions and acting before entering the ring as wrestlers.

The two first really got started on their rise to fame, however, when they were named the Budweiser World Cup Twins in the mid-2000s. but after missing the 2006 WWE Diva Search cut, their future was uncertain.

Brie Bella (cont.)

However, a year later, the two joined the WWE development league, where they rose to the top by 2008. Now, the twins are household names and have won three WWE Diva Championships collectively.

Brie went on to marry fellow wrestler Daniel Bryan, and the two recently welcomed baby girl Birdie into the family. After giving birth, Brie took time off for maternity before getting back in the ring to train again. She appears on Total Bellas as well as Total Divas.

Nikki Bella

Sister Nikki is also worth $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In addition to appearing on the two WWE-based E! reality shows, the twins have appeared on Ridiculousness, Psych, and Whose Line Is It Anyway? as well as their roles on the silver screen, in the 2014 dramedy Confessions of a Womanizer.

Nikki even appeared on Dancing With the Stars this most recent year, and was partnered with Artem Chigvintsev prior to their elimination.

Nikki Bella (cont.)

Nikki is also known for her relationship with John Cena, which has been showcased on both Total Divas and Total Bellas.

That relationship got even more public when Cena proposed to Nikki in front of millions of people during WrestleMania 33 2017. But in May 2018, Nikki announced in a statement that their wedding was off.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” the statement read at the time. “‘While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.’”

Since then, the two have been spotted together near their San Diego home, and are believed to be working on their relationship.

John Cena

Of all the Total Bellas cast members, it makes sense that Cena is sitting on the most money, with a cool $55 million to his name.

Not only has he been on the WWE main roster since 2002, winning 13 WWE Championships since then, he’s turned into a bonafide movie star. With titles like Blockers, Trainwreck, The Marine and Sisters to his name, Cena has proven that he has the acting and comedy chops to make it both inside and outside the ring.

John Cena (cont.)

He’s also made some pretty big changes to his attitude recently. After boldly proclaiming his aversion to both marriage and kids, Cena proposed to Nikki last year, and even seemed to be getting into the wedding planning, based on this season of Total Bellas.

And after the breakup, Cena appears to have changed his mindset about becoming a father as well.

If you look at me five years ago — stubborn, selfish, self-focused — life had always been about me,” he said during a May appearance on the NBC News’ Today with Kathie Lee and Hoda. “And then slowly over time, this woman waltzes in and just steals my heart. And whether I want to realize it or now, she becomes my number one.”

“I’m willing to go back on all these things that I say, and a lot of them I would hang on to just of stubbornness,” Cena continued. “It took a very strong look in the mirror for me to be like, ‘Why?’ This person is my number one and it’s something that’s very valuable to her, and of course, we can do this and I think it would be wonderful.”

Cena concluded, “For anyone out there speculating on what’s going, on, I love her, I wanna be with her, I wanna make her my wife, I wanna be the father of her children.”

Daniel Bryan

Brie’s husband of four years has had a winding road when it comes to the WWE.

Bryan got started with the WWE about the same time Cena did, even competing against him in the early 2000s, but then left the company to spend a few years on the independent circuit.

He then returned to the company, left again and then returned for the final time. Despite all that, he’s still worth a reported $8 million.

Daniel Bryan (cont.)

Bryan has also had his fair share of injuries in recent years.

In February 2016, he retired from wrestling due to medical issues stemming from multiple concussions and a brain lesion. In July 2016, he became the SmackDown General Manager, and in March 2018, he was formally cleared to return to in-ring competitions. On April 8, he made his return at WrestleMania 34.

Total Bellas airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: NBC / Nathan Congleton