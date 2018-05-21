‘Total Bellas’: Brie Bella Criticizes Sister Nikki’s Relationship With John Cena Prior to Split

Trust Brie Bella to give sister Nikki Bella a reality check when it comes to her relationship with John Cena.

During the Total Bellas premiere Sunday, Brie gave her unvarnished opinion of the “bulls—” in her twin’s relationship with Cena after watching Nikki make concession after concession when it comes to planning their wedding. (The two would eventually call things off just weeks before their planned May ceremony).

“I don’t understand why you have to walk on eggshells with him for this wedding,” Brie said, confronting her twin, saying, “Sometimes you just tiptoe around John so you don’t make him angry and I think that’s bulls—”

“That’s not what wives are supposed to do?” Nikki asked, unsure.

“F— no!” Brie replied. “I tell [husband Daniel Bryan] exactly how I feel all the time. I don’t hold back ever.”

When told not to get angry by Nikki, Brie replied, “Well, it bothers me because I know what you want.”

Nikki responds that what she really wants is to get married, something Cena was vocally against for the first five years of their relationship.

“You have made a lot of sacrifices,” Brie responded. “It’s about time John starts making some.”

“He is,” Nikki said, defending her fiancé. “He wasn’t gonna get married and now he is.”

“Oh boo hoo, I feel so bad for him,” Brie retorted sarcastically. “He’s freaking lucky he’s marrying you, and it bothers me that you’re gonna sacrifice all of it because you’re grateful that John proposed to you.”

Looking chastened, Nikki told her sister that they’ll have to “agree to disagree” if Brie wanted to keep her spot as maid of honor.

But she wasn’t one to be silenced.

“It’s such a load of s—,” Brie said later in the show to the camera during a confessional. “Nicole, what the f— are you doing? There’s someone out there who will marry you and give you babies. Someplace in your heart you have to be like, ‘I love you, you’re a great man, you’re just not for me.’”

The Dancing with the Stars alum called off the engagement three weeks before she and Cena were planning to tie the knot. The two have recently expressed a desire to possibly reconcile in the future, however, with Cena admitting during a recent interview that he now wants to have a family with Nikki.

