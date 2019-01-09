Tori and Zach Roloff Are So Relatable in Post About ‘Miserable’ Morning at Disneyland

Tori and Zach Roloff‘s trip to Disneyland, the most magical place on earth, wasn’t as magical as they would have liked.

The Little People, Big World star recounted her family’s “miserable” trip to Disneyland with 1-year-old son Jackson over the weekend, admitting that the trip didn’t quite go as planned and “went south” after Jackson suffered an injury.

Roloff opened up about the experience in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

“What a day. It started out pretty miserable,” Roloff wrote. “Actually it was great at first- driving to Disneyland getting in line for our favorite ride (Peter Pan). That’s where things went south. Jackson is prone to nursemaids elbow (could be a dwarfism thing or it could just be a Jackson thing),” the 27-year-old photographer wrote. “He was pulling away from me in line and it happened. I knew right away that we were in trouble and Jackson would need to see a doctor.”

“I was so bummed. Bummed because we had to leave my favorite place on earth before we got to do anything and bummed that my poor boy was in pain,” she continued. “Well lucky for us by the time a doctor saw him it had already been reduced and he was using his arm again which meant we got to go back to Disneyland (with lots of cuddles and some Tylenol behind us).

“It was a good reminder for myself. I tend to put a lot of excitement and expectations on Disney because it’s such a special place to me. But it was a good reminder that things don’t always go according to plan and you have to roll with life,” she continued. “am so thankful Jackson was such a champ today. He rallied harder than anyone and we were still able to enjoy moms favorite place! Love you Disney. Thanks for the magical day!”

The experience was relatable among those who flocked to the comments section to recount their own stories of children suffering nursemaids elbow and other mishaps while at Disneyland and at home.

Despite the mishap, Roloff and her family still appeared to have fun during the outing, with the family of three even posing for a photo with Mickey Mouse. Roloff even offered to do an Instagram Live with her tips about surviving Disneyland for other parents headed to the park hoping to avoid any similar incidents.

Little People, Big World is expected to return for a new season sometime in 2019, with Roloff herself reportedly stating that fans can catch her family on the small screen when the TLC series returns in the spring.