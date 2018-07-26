Tori Roloff Celebrates Third Wedding Anniversary With ‘the Best Husband I Could Ever Ask For’

It’s been three years since Tori and Zach Roloff tied the knot, and the two have never been more in love.

The Little People, Big World couple originally said, “I do,” in front of nearly 200 people in a Roloff Family Farm ceremony on July, 25 2015, and Wednesday, Tori penned a loving note to her husband on Instagram to commemorate the day.

“I just can’t quite comprehend how I get to live out my life next to this man. Zach you are hands down the best husband I could ever ask for,” the TLC star wrote on Instagram under a sweet photo of the two embracing.

“I’m so thankful for your grace and your patience. You help me be a better version of myself every single day. I love your heart and your thoughtfulness,” she continued. “You are always quick to put others before yourself and it’s something I truly believe the world needs more of.”

Almost two years after the couple tied the knot, they welcomed son Jackson, who is now 14 months old. Recently, the two also adopted a puppy named Murphy!

Becoming parents and building a family has clearly been important to Tori, who wrote, “I have loved watching you become a dad and it’s made me fall more in love with you. Marriage isn’t always the easiest thing to do but I’m thankful I have the best partner in life to navigate it and make it stronger every day.”

She concluded: “I have so enjoyed these last three years and I can’t wait for many many many more happy years with you. I love you babe uh. Happy anniversary zachys! #storyofzachandtori.”

Tori and Zach first met when Tori was working on the Roloff farm in 2010. “The first time I met Zach, I was working at Roloff Farms during pumpkin season as a greeter and one of our co-workers introduced us,” Tori said on Little People, Big World.

“[We] just started talking and she kept coming over,” Zach added on the TV show, adding he was hesitant at first to call her his girlfriend. “Her being average height, me being a dwarf, people obviously stare. Like, they think I’m her little brother. So, I was really skeptical to make sure that is she really mentally that strong to get over that.”

Tori was also Zach’s first kiss he revealed, with an adorable story behind it. “She was my first kiss. It was an epic night, though. It was on the roof of the swamp fort,” Zach said in the episode. “Full moon right above us. Like, primetime. It was prime.”

In April 2014, Zach and Tori finally got engaged after three years of dating right where their story began, on Roloff Farm.

Here’s to many more!

Photo credit: Instagram/Tori Roloff