Tori Roloff Soaks up the Sunshine at Pumpkin Patch With Son Jackson and Besties

Tori Roloff’s son Jackson is the cutest pumpkin in the patch.

The Little People, Big World star is gearing up for Halloween and the end of the Roloff Farm pumpkin patch season, taking to Instagram Sunday to share photos with fans from a weekend among the pumpkins.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My besties came out to the farm today! We’re soaking up this sunshine on the last weekend out at the patch,” Roloff captioned the gallery of images, showing baby Jackson and friend Erica Meichtry’s daughter Brooklyn. “I always am so bummed when the season comes to an end! But we still have a day and a half left! Who’s coming out?

While the group of four took some time to pose in front of the Roloff Farm pumpkin patch sign, the little ones were eager to get the fun started and soon headed to the pumpkin patch, where mom Roloff snapped a picture of Jackson and Brooklyn posing next to a pumpkin.

Roloff recently opened up about her son’s dwarfism during an Instagram Story Q&A with fans. Informing fans that dwarfism is “a dominant gene so you only have the gene if you are an achon,” she also revealed that while she worries about Jackson having to undergo surgeries similar to his father, she doesn’t see her son’s dwarfism as something that will hold him back.

“He has to learn to navigate his world and I can’t put him in bubble wrap,” she explained, revealing that she is currently more concerned about the common issues that every parent experiences, including Jackson getting bumps and bruises from his constantly on-the-go movement.

Baby Jackson certainly proved that nothing was holding him back at the pumpkin patch, the little one even taking a ride on a horse.

The outing came just weeks after another family photo of the Roloff crew sitting in front of the Roloff Farm pumpkin patch sign, this one featuring all of the Roloff family, was shared by Little People, Big World patriarch Matt Roloff. The image, posted to Matt’s Instagram account, initially drew concern when it appeared as though Zach Roloff was absent from the picture. Matt later assured concerned fans that Zach’s absence could be chalked up to the way in which the photo was crop, as another image shared by Matt of the same photo showing Zach included.