Tori Roloff Shares Photo of Jackson at the Risk of Criticism: ‘This Is Where It Gets Bad’

Tori Roloff is no stranger to mom shamers on the Internet, but the Little People, Big World star opened up about her frustrating day with her and Zach Roloff's 14-month-old son, Jackson, "at the risk of getting mom shamed."

"I share this with the risk of getting mom shamed," Roloff began her post, saying it was dedicated to "all those mamas out there that sometime feel like they are sinking" in hopes that it would "bring a good laugh."

She detailed her long day in which husband Zach woke up with a headache and was unable to accompany his wife and son to the pool with friends. When Roloff and Jackson returned, Zach was still sick in bed "so I tried to play hard ball and get him up and moving." But her plan backfired on her when Zach "threw up on our front porch because he couldn't make it to the bathroom."

After hosing off the porch, Roloff heard a sound from Jackson's room, where he was napping.

"This is where it gets bad. I noticed something on his face (of course I think it's blood or something and start freaking out). As I moved closer the smell overcame me. I noticed brown spread all over his sheets and crib- and oh ya- that's poop... IN HIS HAIR!!!!" Roloff wrote. "To make matters worse... we don't currently have hot water in our house so I had to drive to another house to bathe him."

"So ya. That's my day," she concluded her story, adding that she hopes it gives other struggling parents some comfort. "If you were having a rough day I hope this helps. I can laugh now that Jackson is asleep in a throughly [sic] scrubbed crib."

While most comments on the social media post were positive and supportive of the new mom, Roloff is used to a few mom-shaming comments every now and then. In July, she penned a preemptive note to potential mommy shamers in the caption of a photo of Jackson sitting atop a large tractor.

In the photo, Zach is shown driving the tractor on the family farm with Jackson on his back. In another photo, Jackson sits in the driver's seat of the tractor looking pretty pleased with himself.

(Photo: Instagram / @toriroloff)

"This life we've been given is a gift indeed," Roloff captioned the photo. "I love you Zach. You're the best dada and husband ever."

As an addendum, knowing how hard people have been on their family, Roloff added, "Before I get ripped apart in the comments please take into consideration my husband and I would never put baby j in harms way. Kthanksenjoy."

(Photo: Instagram / @toriroloff)

In April, Roloff and Zach were blasted for allowing Jackson to sit on Zach's lap while on an inoperative lawn mower.

"No one should ever ride a child on a mower whether the blades are running or not," one fan wrote under that photo. "This is so dangerous. I'm not a hater. I think Zack's family is sweet. Please rethink the mowers rides."