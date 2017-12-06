Tori Roloff Shares Baby Jackson’s Magical First Time Seeing Snow

Zach and Tori Roloff are loving showing baby Jackson a mountainside winter wonderland, giving their 6-month-old son his first glimpse of snow in a trip to Mt. Hood Monday.

The Little People, Big World cast member shared a slideshow to Instagram with adorable pictures of Jackson bundled up and enjoying a day on the mountain with his mom, dad and Grandpa Patton.

“We enjoyed a beautiful day up at Mt. Hood! It was Jackson’s first time seeing snow,” she wrote. “Can’t say he cared one way or another but it was so fun pulling him along in our sled! Such a stoic kid. He just rolls with everything! We were so lucky to have Grandpa Patton there too!”

Zach and Tori have spoken before about their love of the mountains, even decorating Jackson’s nursery to look like a mountainscape.

“Okay to say I love mountains is an understatement, and I’m just praying Jackson loves them as much as his dad and I do!” the new mom captioned a picture of the nursery last month.

The Oregon-based couple has previously documented their trip to the zoo with baby Jackson as well, making it clear that they’re not letting parenthood slow them down.

Although Jackson also has achondroplasia, the same form of dwarfism his dad has, Zach has said he will continue to push his son while growing up.

“You have to encourage a dwarf child a little more because it will take them five steps to do what others can do in two,” said Zach, a soccer coach. “But I knew, dwarf or not, I was going to parent my child with the mentality that not everyone gets a trophy. You have to earn it.”

Zach knows the genetic disorder will make his son’s life more difficult, but “I want people to know that he’s just like his dad: being a dwarf is just part of the whole package of who he is.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@ToriRoloff