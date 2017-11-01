Tori Roloff Shares Baby Jackson’s ‘Smiley’ Halloween Photo

Fans of Little People, Big World got another adorable look at the youngest Roloff with new Halloween-themed pictures of baby Jackson from Tori Roloff.

Only because today is really the last acceptable day to post a pumpkin photo and I just can’t get enough of this smiley friend lately! 😘🎃💛 #babyjroloff #ZandTPartyofThree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Oct 31, 2017 at 9:21pm PDT

In a series of Instagram posts, the new mom showed fans how big Jackson has gotten since he was born in May.

The 5-month-old looks like a perfect mixture of Roloff and her husband Zach clad in a striped shirt and pumpkin costume in one picture and jack-o-lantern shirt and black pants in another.

“Only because today is really the last acceptable day to post a pumpkin photo and I just can’t get enough of this smiley friend lately!” the 26-year-old mom captioned the pumpkin costume photo.

In another photo, baby Jackson is joined by mom and dad, who are wearing matching Halloween-themed shirts.

“I love my pumpkins,” Roloff captioned the photo, reminiscing about the end of pumpkin season at Roloff Farms. “It’s always bittersweet to see the end of another pumpkin season!! We loved meeting so many fans and wonderful people! We’re constantly humbled by the sincerity of people who visit the farm! I loved getting to talk to come of you even though [Jackson] and I didn’t get to hang out as much as I would have hoped. That’s a wrap on the 2017 pumpkin season! See ya next year!”

The younger Roloff couple married in 2015 after getting engaged in 2014, dating for three years prior to that. At 34 weeks pregnant, Tori and Zach did find out that baby Jackson would have the same kind of dwarfism as his dad, and the couple has spoken out extensively about raising a son with dwarfism since then.

“I want people to know that he’s just like his dad: being a dwarf is just part of the whole package of who he is,” the 27-year-old father told PEOPLE shortly after the birth.