Tori Roloff, ‘Little People, Big World’ Star, Tells Husband Zach to ‘Come Home’ in New Post

Tori Roloff is missing her husband Zach Roloff. The Little People, Big World star, who is currently expecting her second child, took to Instagram on Monday, to ask her husband to “come home,” as he is currently away doing “cool soccer stuff!” She wrote her emotional caption alongside a new photo from her maternity photo shoot, showing herself and Zach sitting in a field of flowers.

“This last weekend has made me so thankful for this man. He’s been in Colombia working on some really cool soccer stuff!” Roloff wrote. “I’m so proud of him and what he does within the dwarf community (here and overseas). We sure have missed him though.”

“You never know until you have to do it alone- and being pregnant and hanging with a toddler alone for three days is no easy task!” she continued. “Thank your spouses today if you are so blessed. And if you’re a single mom or dad- YOU ARE A SUPER HUMAN!”

“We love you Dada! Now come home!” she concluded the post, adding the hashtag “Story of Zach and Tori.”

Along with being a reality star on his family’s popular TLC series, Zach is also a youth soccer coach as well as a competitive soccer player. He has also hosted soccer fundraisers to build awareness for dwarf athletics, telling retailer Lock Laces in a 2017 interview that “the game has shaped who I am in tons of ways. Everything comes back to soccer. It taught me a lot about teamwork and sacrifice… A lot of my life philosophies can be traced back to soccer.”

His love for the sport is frequently expressed on his Instagram page. In a post from early July, Zach spoke out about his deep connection to the sport.

“Ahh man this past week I got to run the “futures” (age 4-6) soccer clinic for the DAAA soccer tournament in SF!” he wrote. “What a blast!”

“I love coaching back home but helping facilitate the moment young kids fall in love with sports is what’s its all about! Especially players that might not get the same opportunities back home!” he continued. “Thanks to the DAAA board members for putting on a fantastic week.”

When Zach isn’t busy with soccer, he is preparing for the expansion of his family. After welcoming son Jackson in May 2017, Zach and his wife announced in May of this year that they are expecting their second child together. The baby girl is set to arrive this fall.