Tori Roloff, ‘Little People, Big World’ Star, Silences Haters Before They Start With ‘Mocktail’ Comment

Tori Roloff is one step ahead of any would-be mom-shamers. On Tuesday, July 30, the pregnant Little People, Big World star took to her Instagram Story to shut down her potential critics after sharing a photo of herself drinking a mocktail. Roloff re-posted an image from her friend, writing, “Mama drinks (hers is a mocktail, don’t worry),” clarifying that the beverage didn’t contain any alcohol, as she is currently expecting her second child.

Of course, Roloff is no stranger to having critics. In late June, she was forced to delete an Instgram post in which she wrote about her parenting philopshy. Many of her followers took issue with her thoughts on raising children and spoiling them.

“If you raise your kids, you get to spoil your grandkids,” the post began. “If you spoil your kids you’ll end up raising your grandkids.”

“Just a thought. I really think my generation has made it more important to be their kids’ best friend and not help guide and support their kids with boundaries and structure,” she continued in the comments section. “I know we’re all doing the best we can but disciplining kiddos is essential to becoming a good citizen, not a taboo. Spoil with love.”

Prior to that, the Little People, Big World star spoke out after receiving backlash over her 2-year-old son Jackson’s close bond with the family dog, Bernese Mountain Dog, Murphy.

“Please know that I am VERY aware of safety when it comes to animals,” she wrote. “Murphy LOVES Jackson and often times engages him in play. He is also very protective of J and I know in my bone of bones he would do nothing to hurt J on purpose. (The occasional knockdown happens but that’s life with a 120-pound uncoordinated teenager.”

Roloff went on to explain that she and her husband “do not let Jackson hurt Murphy” and that the furry friend “loves to squish his face into us and that’s how he and J show affection.”

“I understand that many have scary stories of dogs hurting their kids and trust me we take that seriously,” she added. “But also not all dogs are alike. You have to know your dog and what your dog’s limits are. Murphy doesn’t have many limits haha. He has no bubble [per se] and loves the attention.”

The seemingly increased amount of mom-shaming comes as Roloff awaits the arrival of her second child, a baby girl, with her husband. The couple announced in May that they are expecting, with their daughter set to arrive sometime in November.