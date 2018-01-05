Tori Roloff Reveals How Baby Jackson is Showing off That ‘Family Style’

Baby Jackson is already rocking the Roloff “family style!”

Little People, Big World mom Tori Roloff shared a sweet photo of her and Zach Roloff‘s 7-month-old son rocking a baseball cap with special significance to the family recently, and fans are loving it.

“I. Can. Not. Jackson…” the new mom captioned a slideshow of her and her baby. “How are you so smiley and happy all the time! I love you so much bud!|

She added the hashtags, “reppin’ that family style” and “I don’t even care it’s blurry!”

The “family style” of which Tori speaks is the “Always More” hat Jackson is rocking, which is a product of his aunt Audrey Roloff‘s lifestyle business, Beating 50 Percent. Audrey and her husband Jeremy Roloff are frequently seen rocking the same hat, so it’s clear Jackson is getting his style from somewhere.

Fans were thrilled to see how happy Jackson looked wearing the oversized cap.

“Jackson is a beautiful baby and growing like a weed!” one fan commented.

Another added, “His facial expressions are precious! Enjoy every second with him. They grow up so fast!”

The new mom recently opened up about what motherhood has meant to her in another Instagram caption.

“One thing I’ve heard a lot lately on social media, and tv, and even in person has me a little upset… I hear people talking about how ‘life is over’ when you have a kid,” she captioned a photo of her son and husband. “I think this is such a lie. I have found life after having a kid. I’ve found something I can completely pour my soul in to and something that gives me purpose.

She continued: “I hear people tell others that ‘ah it’s all over from here’… what is? The fact that I can’t stay out all night partying (that’s cool my bedtime is 9 anyway). Having a kid is honestly a gift I know i don’t deserve from God. Life isn’t over when you have a kid… it’s only just beginning!”

