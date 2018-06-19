‘Top Chef’ Winner Joe Flamm and Wife Hillary Delich Expecting First Child

Top Chef winner Joe Flamm and his wife, Hillary Delich, are expecting their first child together, with the couple sharing the news on Instagram over the weekend.

Posting a photo of the couple standing on a mountain, the chef shared the good news from the same spot he had been crowned the winner of the Bravo reality show.

The snap features Flamm and Delich standing on a rocky surface with a gorgeous landscape of trees, mountains and sky behind them, with the pair dressed in coordinating ensembles. Delich wore a fitted black dress that showed off her baby bump, while her husband opted for a navy jacket, white shirt and black pants.

“The top of this mountain is where @padmalakshmi told me I was top chef so it seems appropriate to for another huge announcement my best friend @hillarydelich are expecting!!!!!” Flamm wrote. “Flambino coming this November!! #topoftheworld #flammbino.”

Delich shared a similar photo, captioning the moment, “Us and the great #flammbino. Can’t wait to meet him in November!”

The couple first shared their happy news at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado.

“We’re really excited about the baby. Overwhelmed and overjoyed for sure,” Flamm told PEOPLE. “Can’t wait to meet the little man in November.”

Flamm and Delich celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary in May, with the chef posting a heartfelt tribute to his wife on Instagram.

“Happy 3 years to my partner and best friend, I don’t think either one of us stopped smiling that day once, and haven’t stopped much since either, I love you @hillarydelich let’s be roommates forever #happyanniversary,” he wrote.

Flamm won the fifteenth season of Top Chef, which took place in Colorado. The season saw the chefs travel to various cities including Denver, Boulder, Telluride in Aspen, with the finale taking place in Aspen and making a certain mountaintop very special to Flamm.

He currently serves as the executive chef at Spiaggia, an Italian restaurant located in Chicago on the city’s Magnificent Mile.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @hillarydelich