Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Mourn Death of Close Friend Ali Rafiq

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are mourning the loss of their mutual friend Ali Rafiq. The Schwartz & Sandy's owner took to Instagram Sunday to pay tribute to his childhood "best friend" after Rafiq passed away earlier in the week. Sharing a gallery of images and videos from throughout their years of friendship, Sandoval penned a heartfelt tribute to his late "brother."

"The love I have for you is way beyond words I will carry u forever in my heart," the Bravo personality wrote. "Always cherishing the beautiful memories, uncontrollable laughter, and epic experiences we had together. You were My best friend, my brother. I'll catch u on the next sunrise...5min/5hour 5or500."

Madix also made sure to mourn Rafiq, whom she met through her now-ex. "I keep wanting to text you. it feels like this can't even be real. we were just planning your trip to LA. talking about our futures and all the things we were looking forward to. i miss our talks about life. i miss sending each other cat memes. i miss geeking out over food. or dj videos. i miss you bringing your turntables over. i miss us both wanting to go home but still staying out and having fun. i miss cut copy and chromeo songs," she wrote alongside a picture with the late photographer.

She continued on her Instagram Story that while Rafiq "won't be seeing this," her sentiment would somehow make it to him. "I love you always and forever. i'm grateful for the moments we spent together and for the love and friendship you showed me over the last ten years," she added. "You are so loved and you are so missed. i am proud to be able to say i know ali the great. because you ARE and will always be the greatest."

(Photo: Ariana Madix)

Rafiq's sister, Rabia, took to her Instagram Story Saturday after her brother's funeral to answer questions about the cause of his death. "It's human nature to ask, what happened, how did he die? The truth is, we don't know how he died, we just found him and he was already gone," she wrote, as per Entertainment Weekly. "We won't have any answers from his tests for weeks, so we don't know."

Madix and Sandoval split in March after nearly 10 years together after it was revealed that Sandoval had cheated on Madix with their friend and co-star Raquel Leviss. The fallout from the affair played out in last week's Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale and will continue in the subsequent three-part reunion special.