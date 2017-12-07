Fans Can’t Get Over How Grown up Todd Chrisley’s Granddaughter Has Gotten

There’s nothing Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley cares more about than his family, one member of whom is growing up at a startling rate right before fans’ eyes.

The USA reality star shared a photo of his 5-year-old granddaughter Chloe on Instagram Tuesday, showing followers how grown-up the little girl looks on her way to her equestrian class.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Oh lord , it’s horse time AGAIN… how cute is this little equestrian ? A post shared by Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) on Dec 5, 2017 at 4:38pm PST

“Oh lord, it’s horse time AGAIN…” he captioned the photo of the little girl grinning in her horseback riding kit while rocking twin pigtails in what appears to be the Chrisley’s Nashville home. “How cute is this little equestrian?”

Fans loved getting an update on how the daughter of Kyle Chrisley and Angela Johnson is getting along.

“Omg she’s getting big, where is the time going?” one fan asked, incredulously.

“She’s gotten so big! Time does fly!!!” another echoed.

Even Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss left a comment on the photo praising Todd for the cute grandkid.

Just when fans were starting to get over the first photo, Todd posted another of the kindergartener standing next to a horse, looking extra tiny in comparison to her equine friend.

I have no heart left , chloe has officially taken it over , how precious is she and her horse ? A post shared by Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) on Dec 6, 2017 at 2:14pm PST

“I have no heart left,” Todd captioned the picture. “Chloe has officially taken it over. How precious is she and her horse?”

“How precious this picture is. I see pure innocence!” one fan said.

“She is lucky to have a Papa like you!” another said.

Chrisley Knows Best airs its Christmas special Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. ET on USA.

Photo credit: USA