Breaking Amish and Return to Amish star Mary Schmucker, known as “Mama Mary,” has died. According to TMZ, the reality personality died after a battle with cancer. She was 65.

Schmucker’s son, Andrew Schmucker, confirmed that his mother died on Friday at her home in Pennsylvania. Her passing came shortly after she experienced complications amid her cancer battle that led to her brief hospitalization.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Breaking Amish star was initially diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022. As Us Weekly noted, the surgery was successful at first. However, doctors later told Mama Mary that her condition had deteriorated.

In November 2024, Schmucker’s daughter-in-law, Rebecca, shared that she had been placed into hospice care. At the time, Rebecca wrote on Instagram, “She’s not feeling good the last few weeks and can’t keep anything down and she’s having trouble eating. She is on hospice now. Her pain has been so bad and they are helping with that. If you could, flood her with positive messages and pray for her to be comfortable and pain free. Thank you!”

Schmucker rose to prominence after appearing on TLC’s Breaking Amish and Return to Amish. While she originally appeared with her son, Abe, and his wife, Rebecca, she later made recurring appearances on her own after they departed the series. As of right now, Rebecca, who has shared multiple updates on social media regarding her mother-in-law’s condition, has not reacted publicly to the news of her passing.