‘Tiger King’ Season 2: Will It Happen?

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness star Jeff Lowe may have just confirmed a Season 2! Since the docuseries released on Netflix less than three weeks ago, there’s already been talk about a Season 2, but nothing has been confirmed yet, until now, maybe. In a video Lowe was presumably paid to post on Cameo, he talks about communism “rising from its ashes” and teases a “Season 2” highlighting that he and wife Lauren will not be on it.

“This is Jeff and Lauren from the Tiger King,” he starts the video. “And you know, with the next financial crisis in full swing, the collapse of global capitalism is all been inevitable, but take comfort Jonathan, communism will rise from its ashes. We will defeat the billionaires and take America back, workers of the world unite. Stay strong, watch Season 2, we won’t be there.” Lauren ended the video with saying “bye” to everyone.

A second docuseries is something that has only been discussed among fans but not yet confirmed by Netflix or any of the producers. While the producers have said they they have enough footage to make more episodes, nothing is concrete yet. However, ID is coming out with an in depth look into who lead star Joe “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage is, along with rival Carol Baskin on whether she had something to do with her late husband, Don Lewis, going missing, as well as, other faces like Lowe, in a sequel called The Strange World of Joe Exotic.

“Viewers are understandably riveted by Netflix’s Tiger King, but millions of true crime fans around the world were left wanted more,” Henry Schleiff, Group President ID, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America, said in a statement. “ID is the perfect place to find the inevitable sequel to this drama — featuring a missing husband, a hit man, and the illegal business of exotic animals. It’s time to let the cat out of the bag and address the lingering questions that viewers demand be answered.” There is no release date on the sequel yet but fans are anticipating knowing more about some of their favorite stars.

Maldonado-Passage is current in prison after he was charged with 17 counts of animal abuse and two counts of murder-for-hire. He’s also suing Lowe, James Garretson and the US Fish and Wildlife Service for $94 million dollars. He’s suing on 14 counts that include, Misleading a Grand Jury, Perjury, Conspiracy To Commit Perjury, False Arrest, False Imprisonment, Malicious Persecution, Loss of Personal Property, Pain and Suffering, Mental Anguish, Selective Enforcement, Misrepresentation of the Endangered Species Act, Violating Federal Defendants Oath of Office and the death of his mother Shirley Schreibvogel.