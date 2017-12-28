‘The Wall’ Viewers React to Wednesday Night’s Intense Episode

Wednesday night’s episode of The Wall got intense, and viewers were in awe of what went down.

This week’s competitors were two brothers named Chris and Prince, who won NBC viewers over with their kind hearts and brotherly connection.

Things got dicey though when Prince doubled-up and tripled-up on some of the night’s trivia questions, which Chris ultimately got wrong.

This meant that there would be two and three times more chances of the brothers losing major money. However, the balls almost always fell in the smallest numerical chambers.

However, that luck didn’t last all night.

The team’s million dollar total was put on the line. The red balls that followed took massive chunks out of their total and left them with only $159,813.

It was an emotional roller coaster that had The Wall fans freaking out all night.

