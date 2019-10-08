‘The Voice’: Why Gwen Stefani Isn’t Returning for Season 18

Gwen Stefani may not be returning for The Voice Season 18, but she has plenty of other duties to keep her busy. After NBC announced Monday that the singer’s tenure on the singing competition would be coming to an end following the 17th season, fans have been clamoring for answers as to why she will not return.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Stefani’s absence largely has to do with The Voice‘s usual process of rotating coaches each season, allowing some of the big-name stars to continue maintaining their music careers.

As for Stefani, after Season 17, she plans to return to Las Vegas, Nevada, to resume the final dates of her Just a Girl residency, which kicked off in June 2018, at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater in February and May 2020. Those dates coincide with the time that The Voice‘s spring cycle will air.

Of course, there is still the possibility that the No Doubt frontwoman will return during a later season. Stefani first joined the NBC singing competition as a coach in Season 7, again taking on the role in Seasons 9 and 12, serving as a part-time advisor in Seasons 8 and 10. She returned to the series as a coach again in Season 17 after Adam Levine left, telling Entertainment Tonight that juggling two projects at once made her feel “alive.”

“I didn’t expect to be doing [the Vegas show] and The Voice at the same time,” she said. “I just feel like I’m alive in a way I’ve never been before, because I have to be! Because doing both is a lot.”

In Stefani’s absence, Nick Jonas will join returning coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend for Season 18. NBC’s president of alternative and reality group, Meredith Ahr, announced the news on Monday, crediting Jonas’ successful stint on the network’s songwriting show, Songland, for making the decision to add him as a coach so easy.

“As a member of one of the hottest pop groups, Nick’s success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional,” Ahr said in a statement on Monday. “We were so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion that he brought to Songland earlier this year and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on The Voice. We are excited to see Nick lend his mentorship, relatability and breadth of knowledge to a new crop of artists.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.