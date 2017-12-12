‘The Voice’: This Country Singer’s Powerful Performance Wowed Viewers

Red Marlow may have stolen the show on The Voice tonight with his performance of “Go Rest High On That Mountain.” The singer pulled out all the stops for this soulful number, and fans were not disappointed.

The Vince Gill original is perfectly suited for Marlow’s range and inflections. Even the judges were in awe of his performance, as The Voice‘s official Twitter account tweeted “we’re holding back the tears.”

But Marlow’s fans were his biggest supporters. The singer has a dedicated band of country music die-hards behind him, and they wasted no time in getting online to express their support.

The Southern kids are killin it👌👍 — crystal shuler (@cshuler233) December 12, 2017

Loving it…tears, chills…RED IS THE TOTAL PACKAGE!!! — Ashley P Moore (@ashleypmoore1) December 12, 2017

Great performance @redmarlow congratulations. You deserve to be in finals. You got my votes. — Mariana Stoian (@mariana24stoian) December 12, 2017

It looks like Marlow has at least a few votes taken care of for tonight. In fact, the performance seems to have earned him some new fans, as people turned up to say this was one of the rare country renditions they really enjoyed.

@redmarlow @blakeshelton @NBCTheVoice I am not a country music fan and that performance was AMAZING!! I am so disappointed in the other judges lack of response! That was beautiful!!!!!!!!!! — Amy Shelor (@amy_shelor) December 12, 2017