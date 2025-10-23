‘The Voice’ Singer Dies After Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis: RIP to Virginia Lillye

The Voice is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The Voice Australia contestant Virginia Lillye is following a battle with ovarian cancer.

Lillye, who was on Boy George’s team for Season 9 and was eliminated in the Showdowns, was diagnosed with stage three ovarian cancer in June 2023 and put her career on hold amid her battle. Lillye told Daily Mail Australia that November, “It’s a silent cancer that doesn’t make its appearance until it’s stage three. Ovarian cancer doesn’t get as much attention as other cancers. It’s a sneaky cancer with the symptoms coming on late in the diagnosis. It usually gets to stage three before you know what’s happening. There needs to be more awareness amongst society and more funds need to be raised to help instigate finding ways to discovering earlier diagnosis.”

While Lillye was in remission for some time, the cancer came back earlier this year, and a GoFundMe was started by her friends to help her, without her knowledge. “This time it’s a chemo tablet every day and target therapy intravenously given every 3 weeks,” reads the description of the GoFundMe. “This is to eliminate the tumour on her diaphragm and to break up the fluid that is on her lungs. The body has produced a lot of fluid to protect the tumour. This can’t be fun for any singer. Especially someone with as big a voice as Virginia. This has left Virginia out of breath just walking up her stairs.”

Just about a month ago, Lillye was keeping fans updated on her cancer journey and seemed to be in good spirits as she prepared for radiation. She told her Instagram followers that the tumor is “very tiny and is sitting in the middle of nowhere,” which was great as no other organs would be affected. She noted that it should be over by Oct. 6. Additionally, there was fluid buildup in her lung, and a procedure was scheduled to drain it.

Unfortunately, radiation didn’t work out. The Australian Supergroup, The Filthy Animals, which Lillye was part of, shared on Instagram earlier this week that Lillye “has left this physical world.” They continued, “She was beyond courageous and fought like a true warrior but not every battle can be won. Virginia was a powerhouse of love, life, talent and tenacity. She will be so missed. Fly free you magnificent woman, and thank you for shining your light on us…it was so bright we had to wear shades. So much love, respect, gratitude and sympathy to her husband and soulmate Julian as he navigates life without her.”

Prior to competing on The Voice Australia in 2020, Virginia Lillye’s original rock band Lillye was signed with an American label and released their debut album worldwide in 2018. A single from that album hit No. 1 on the Australian iTunes charts. The band went on to win a handful of international awards and were nominated at the Australian Independent Music Awards.

Australian TV personality and singer-songwriter Don Spencer also paid tribute to Lillye, writing on Instagram, “I am terribly saddened to hear that the beautiful Virginia Lillye has lost her battle with cancer. Virginia was not only an amazing talent but one of the loveliest people you could meet. She performed many times to help raise funds for the ACMF…she was an absolute showstopper. My deepest sympathy to Julian and her family. R.I.P. Virginia x.”